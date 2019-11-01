App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is what we can expect from Triumph Motorcycles at EICMA 2019

Among the first motorcycles expected to feature at EICMA is the 2020 Tiger 800 range.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Triumph motorcycles has been on a launch spree this year, with the new Rocket 3, Daytona 765 Moto 2 limited edition and the 2020 Street Triple RS being introduced to the world. However, the British motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up for EICMA 2019, which means it has more products to launch.

Among the first motorcycles expected to feature at EICMA is the 2020 Tiger 800 range. The motorcycle was updated at the 2017 EICMA, suggesting it might return this year. Though it hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected that the updates will include new, sleeker bodywork, slimmer LED headlights, revised underpinnings as well as a new frame.

Next in line should be the Bonneville Bobber, which could receive the Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) treatment. It could include updates such as dual front discs with Brembo M50 radial calipers, upside down (USD) forks, and lowered handlebars for better ergonomics, among others.

Close

Triumph is also expected to unveil the Thruxton 1200 RS, which should be a middle option between the lower R variant and the exclusive TFC trim. It could get better paraphernalia than the R trim, which gets Showa USD big piston fork and fully adjustable Ohlins twin gas-charged shock absorbers. It also gets two 310mm discs with Brembo radial monobloc calipers in the front and a 220mm Nissin caliper at the back.

related news

Apart from these updated models, Triumph is also expected to showcase its lineup of Euro 5-compliant motorcycles, which could include the entire Bonneville range. However, it cannot be confirmed yet as the company has not made any official announcements.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Auto #EICMA 2019 #Technology #trends #Triumph

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.