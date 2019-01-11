App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Things you should know about Nissan Leaf E+

List of features in the upcoming electric vehicle from Nissan - Leaf E+ .

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Electric vehicles are the way ahead. And like most carmakers around the world trying to capture the new markets globally, Japan's Nissan has been coming up with its own offerings since 2010.

Nissan had launched - Leaf - one of its 100% electric vehicle and now it has launched the Leaf E+ to keep up with the competition. This all-electric vehicle has impressive stats.

Here's a list of things you should know about the upcoming electric vehicle:

1. New trim levels

Previously available as only the Leaf, the latest e+ will be launched in three variants, S Plus, SV Plus, and SL Plus. These are expected to differ based on powertrains, with each model having a different power output.

2. Bigger battery

Nissan bumped up the already impressive battery pack on the leaf, from 40 Kwh to 62 Kwh. This has reportedly given the Leaf E+ a range of 226 miles, or 350+ km, on a single charge. If this is to be held, the new leaf e+ will be one of the most efficient EVs on the road.

3. Nissan Intelligent Mobility

For the latest iteration, Nissan has made sure that the Leaf E+ is not only mechanically advanced but packs a technological punch as well. It will come equipped with advanced technologies including the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving. This will give the driver an added factor to comfort and will increase the road safety of the car.

4. Better power output

With 200 horses at the wheel, the new Nissan leaf e+ is set to be a fierce rival to Chevrolet’s Bolt, and Tesla’s Model 3, among others.

The new Nissan Leaf E+  is set to enter the markets by the end of 2019, but it does not have an official Indian launch date yet.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:27 pm

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.