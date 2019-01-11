Things you should know about Nissan Leaf E+

Electric vehicles are the way ahead. And like most carmakers around the world trying to capture the new markets globally, Japan's Nissan has been coming up with its own offerings since 2010.

Nissan had launched - Leaf - one of its 100% electric vehicle and now it has launched the Leaf E+ to keep up with the competition. This all-electric vehicle has impressive stats.

Here's a list of things you should know about the upcoming electric vehicle:

1. New trim levels

Previously available as only the Leaf, the latest e+ will be launched in three variants, S Plus, SV Plus, and SL Plus. These are expected to differ based on powertrains, with each model having a different power output.

2. Bigger battery

Nissan bumped up the already impressive battery pack on the leaf, from 40 Kwh to 62 Kwh. This has reportedly given the Leaf E+ a range of 226 miles, or 350+ km, on a single charge. If this is to be held, the new leaf e+ will be one of the most efficient EVs on the road.

3. Nissan Intelligent Mobility

For the latest iteration, Nissan has made sure that the Leaf E+ is not only mechanically advanced but packs a technological punch as well. It will come equipped with advanced technologies including the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving. This will give the driver an added factor to comfort and will increase the road safety of the car.

4. Better power output

With 200 horses at the wheel, the new Nissan leaf e+ is set to be a fierce rival to Chevrolet’s Bolt, and Tesla’s Model 3, among others.

The new Nissan Leaf E+ is set to enter the markets by the end of 2019, but it does not have an official Indian launch date yet.