Tesla cuts prices of base variants of Model 3, Model Y

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been lowered to $36,990 from $37,990, while the Model Y Standard Range's price came down to $39,990 from $41,990, according to the website.

Reuters
February 18, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Tesla Inc has reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y sports utility vehicle (SUV), while raising prices for their performance variants, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been lowered to $36,990 from $37,990, while the Model Y Standard Range's price came down to $39,990 from $41,990, according to the website.

The carmaker has been making various models in its lineup more affordable at a time when legacy automakers are trying to make inroads in the electric vehicle market.

The standard range of the Model Y was launched in January, bringing its SUV's price closer to that of the Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker's least expensive car.

The prices for the Performance variant of the Model 3 rose to $55,990 from $54,990 and Model Y to $60,990 from $59,990, the website showed.

The price cuts come as Tesla looks to ramp up its deliveries. Overall, the company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles.
Reuters
first published: Feb 18, 2021 11:55 am

