Tech Spec comparison: Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Now, this may not be the best comparison, but it is the best we can do. Putting up a Toyota Innova Crysta against the Kia Carnival would be making the Carnival look good without a doubt. But, the comparison is mainly for somebody who is looking to upgrade from the Innova or maybe even someone who is looking for an MPV and has a little extra money to spend.

Let's get the price out of the way first. The Toyota Innova Crysta has a price range of Rs 16.14 lakh to Rs 24.06 lakh. The Carnival on the other hand gets a price that starts where the Innova left off. It is not official yet, but we expect a range of Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh. There are various reasons for this kind of a price.

For one, in terms of dimensions, the Carnival has the Innova beat and measures much closer to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite. But the Benz, as we know, rules a whole different price point. Even boot space gets a significant jump up thanks to these dimensions. The Carnival also gets an extra nine-seater layout option alongside the seven-seater and eight-seater layouts that are also available in the Innova.

Coming to powertrain options, both the Kia as well as the Toyota get BS-VI compliant diesel engines. While the Toyota's 2.4-litre 4-cylinder is capable of churning out 150 hp of power and 343 Nm of peak torque, the Carnival's 2.2-litre 4-cylinder produces 200 hp and 440 Nm. However, Kia gets a front-wheel-drive with only an eight-speed automatic transmission while the Innova's rear-wheel-drive transmission is taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor gearbox.

In terms of features, the top trim of the Toyota offers pretty substantial equipment. It gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, arm rests for the front two rows, climate control, cruise control, keyless entry/go and a power adjustable driver's seat. The Carnival on the other hand gets additional features like powered passenger doors, powered tailgate, power adjustable and ventilated driver's seat, three-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof and nappa upholstery.

Safety features on the Toyota include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and auto headlights while the Carnival also gets hill-descent control, front parking sensors, electric parking brake as well as tyre pressure monitoring system.