Tech Spec comparison: Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Both the Kia as well as the Toyota get BS-VI compliant diesel engines.
Now, this may not be the best comparison, but it is the best we can do. Putting up a Toyota Innova Crysta against the Kia Carnival would be making the Carnival look good without a doubt. But, the comparison is mainly for somebody who is looking to upgrade from the Innova or maybe even someone who is looking for an MPV and has a little extra money to spend.
Let's get the price out of the way first. The Toyota Innova Crysta has a price range of Rs 16.14 lakh to Rs 24.06 lakh. The Carnival on the other hand gets a price that starts where the Innova left off. It is not official yet, but we expect a range of Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh. There are various reasons for this kind of a price.
For one, in terms of dimensions, the Carnival has the Innova beat and measures much closer to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite. But the Benz, as we know, rules a whole different price point. Even boot space gets a significant jump up thanks to these dimensions. The Carnival also gets an extra nine-seater layout option alongside the seven-seater and eight-seater layouts that are also available in the Innova.
Coming to powertrain options, both the Kia as well as the Toyota get BS-VI compliant diesel engines. While the Toyota's 2.4-litre 4-cylinder is capable of churning out 150 hp of power and 343 Nm of peak torque, the Carnival's 2.2-litre 4-cylinder produces 200 hp and 440 Nm. However, Kia gets a front-wheel-drive with only an eight-speed automatic transmission while the Innova's rear-wheel-drive transmission is taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor gearbox.
In terms of features, the top trim of the Toyota offers pretty substantial equipment. It gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, arm rests for the front two rows, climate control, cruise control, keyless entry/go and a power adjustable driver's seat. The Carnival on the other hand gets additional features like powered passenger doors, powered tailgate, power adjustable and ventilated driver's seat, three-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof and nappa upholstery.
Safety features on the Toyota include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and auto headlights while the Carnival also gets hill-descent control, front parking sensors, electric parking brake as well as tyre pressure monitoring system.To sum it all up, the Kia Carnival is a much better package when it is compared to the Toyota Innova and the features justify the price it will retail at. But again, those considering the higher spec Toyota Innova Crysta will find themselves wanting to add a little more money and opting for the Carnival instead.