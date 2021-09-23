Tata Punch: What you need to know

Source: Tata Motors website

The Tata Punch has been generating quite a buzz recently with the brand set to unveil its first micro-SUV yet very soon. Tata Motors’ modern-day SUV portfolio appears to be getting stronger, starting with the popular Nexon, followed by the Harrier and the Tata Safari, all of which have been relatively well-received. The car formerly known as the HBX concept was first seen at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and will operate in the most cut-throat automotive segment in the market. Here’s what we know about the Tata Punch, so far.

It’s a part of the most competitive automotive segment

The Tata Punch is essentially a micro-SUV or a sub-compact SUV. That means much like cars of its ilk, it lacks any real-world off-roading capabilities, although the skid-plates and the robust nature of its design suggest otherwise, and could quite possibly prove us wrong. However, what doesn’t change is the fact that the vehicle will be front-wheel driven and will lack AWD capabilities. That said, unlike its competition, which includes everything from the Maruti Suzuki Ignisand the Mahindra KUV100, to the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the Punch will come with multiple driving modes which might make things a bit more exciting.

It packs a… you know what

The Punch will be equipped with two petrol options – a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol marking the lower-end and a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol serving the top-end making roughly 84bhp of power, much like the engine found in the AltrozTurbo. While there’s certainly an AMT likely to be on offer, the Punch will also come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It looks like a mini Safari

Tata has been winning the design game for a while, and despite the departure of star designer Pratap Bose, the brand appears to be on firm footing as far as design is concerned. It’s based on Tata’s new, modular ALFA platform which is powertrain agnostic and can be electrified if Tata chooses to do so.

Sure, the production model isn’t likely to be as muscular or bulbous as the HBX concept (production versions seldom are) but spy shots reveal that the interiors will look nearly identical to the concept’s. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottomed steering wheel and a part-digital instrument cluster are all likely to be present in the production model.

The Punch will also have similar dimensions with a sub-four metre length of 3840mm, a width of 1822mm, a height of 1635mm and a wheelbase of 2450mm. This will make it bigger than the likes of the Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

It will be unveiled on October 4

Thankfully, the speculation will end on October 4 when Tata Motors will finally unveil the production model of the Punch. While prices will not be revealed, expect the micro-SUV to be aggressively priced with a sub Rs 6 lakh price tag. The turbo-variant is likely to be priced higher as it will compete with the top-end models of the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite while being cheaper than them.

There are no plans to electrify it. Yet.

While the powertrain is agnostic and open to electrification, Tata hasn’t announced any plans to electrify the Punch. At present, the Nexon EV is the only electric SUV to benefit from the national and state subsidies on offer and remains the most affordable one in its segment. However, the eventual and likely electrification of a car this size could make EV purchase a lot more appealing.