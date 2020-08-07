Tata Nexon EV now available on subscription starting at Rs 41,900 per month

The Tata Nexon EV went on sale in India in January, this year. But for people who don’t want to buy the car outright, the company is now providing subscription plans on the electric SUV.

Tata Motors has partnered with Orix to offer the Nexon EV on subscription basis across five cities – Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Only the mid-spec XZ+ variant will be available on subscription for tenures of 18 months, two years and three years. There is a fixed rental fee that one would have to pay depending on the rental period.

A minimum refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 will have to be made at the start after which Rs 47,900, Rs 44,900 and Rs 41,900 will have to be paid monthly for the 18 month, 2-year and 3-year tenures. 18 months is also the lock-in period. A customer returning the car before the period ends will have to pay a cancellation charge.

There are other factors involved, of course. For the price you pay, Orix provides the car, a home wall charger with upto 15 metres of wiring and routine maintenance schedules. The car is also allowed only 1,500 km a month after which the customer will be charged at a rate of Rs 7/km.

The Tata Nexon EV is not the company’s first shot at an electric car. It does get a lot of class leading features however. The Nexon is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack connected to a 129 PS electric motor. The Nexon EV can fast-charge up to 80 percent in under an hour but can also use a standard 15A AC charger for a total of 8-9 hours of charge time.