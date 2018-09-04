App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors recalls diesel variant of Tigor to fix potential emission issue

The voluntary recall campaign is for the 1.05RTQ BSIV (MT), manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017, the company stated

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Tata Motors announced a recall of the diesel variant of Tigor manufactured between March and December last year. The voluntary recall campaign is for the 1.05RTQ BSIV (MT), manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017, the company stated.

The Mumbai-based company neither specified the reason nor the number of units recalled. Street estimates peg the recalled number around 7,000-9,000 units.

“This is a service initiative wherein the company has urged concerned customers with certain chassis numbers to contact their nearest dealerships to rectify potential emission issues free of cost,” the automaker said.

The recalled units are safe to drive and there is no concern related to safety. Owners of the concerned vehicles will be contacted through our dealer representatives, the company said.

Details of the Tigor recall campaign has been shared on Tata Motors website: www.tatamotors.com.

Tigor is a compact sedan, the size of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the top-seller in this segment. The average monthly sales of Tigor is around 2,655 units. The model is the fourth largest in the segment behind Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Xcent.

In July, market leader Maruti Suzuki recalled 1,279 units of the new Swift and Dzire for possible faulty airbag controller unit. In May, it recalled 52,686 units of the new Swift and Baleno to inspect a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Tata Motors #Tigor recall

