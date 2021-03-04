English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Tata Motors drives in new Tiago trim with automatic transmission priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

With this launch of the XTA variant, the company is strengthening its automatic line up with four AMT options, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI
March 04, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission (AMT) priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

With this launch of the XTA variant,  the company is strengthening its automatic line up with four AMT options, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The Tiago has received tremendous market response from across regions. Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well," Tata Motors Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa said.

Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs, the company is introducing the XTA version to the range, he added.

"We are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point," Srivatsa noted.

Till date, the company has sold over 3.25 lakh units of the hatchback in the domestic market.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Tata Tiago #Technology
first published: Mar 4, 2021 03:03 pm

