MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Siddhartha Lal’s pay: Eicher Motors approaches shareholders again

Eicher Motors decided to make separate proposals for Siddhartha Lal’s reappointment as MD and for his remuneration after a special resolution combining the two proposals had been rejected by shareholders earlier

Swaraj Baggonkar
September 27, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Siddhartha Lal

Siddhartha Lal

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After being rebuffed the first time around, Eicher Motors is seeking shareholders’ nod again on the remuneration to Managing Director (MD) Siddhartha Lal.

The Delhi-based company has opted for two ordinary resolutions this time — reappointment of Lal as MD for five years and approval of his remuneration — instead of presenting a combined special resolution, as was done previously. That resolution, proposed before shareholders on August 17, failed to get the requisite number of votes at Eicher Motors’ 39th annual general meeting.

Pay grouse

While the root cause of shareholder resentment was Lal’s Rs 21.12 crore pay package for FY21, his reappointment as MD of the company also got stuck due to the proposals being combined. Lal was reappointed as MD on August 23 by the Eicher Motors board for a period of five years starting May 1, 2021.

The nomination and remuneration committee of Eicher Motors has tweaked Lal’s pay package. As per the revised structure, his fixed pay, including allowances, now stands revised at Rs 12 crore per annum as against his FY21 salary of Rs 7.38 crore.

Close

Related stories

UK perks

Perquisites now have a maximum limit of Rs 1 crore per annum, as against Rs 7.04 crore last year. Lal has been operating out of the UK since 2015.

As per the details provided by Eicher Motors, Lal gets a fully furnished residence and reimbursement of utilities, two company-provided and maintained cars, reimbursement of hospitalisation expenses and insurance premium for self and family, leave travel reimbursement as well as club membership for self and family. Eicher Motors has not provided any estimate of such expenses.

Lal’s pay package also includes statutory contributions in accordance with UK laws and payment of commission subject to a maximum limit of 80 percent of fixed pay (Rs 9.6 crore). The commission paid shall be subject to the recommendations of the NomRem Committee and subsequent approval by the board, the company clarified. While Eicher Motors did not provide an estimate on the statutory and commission packages, Lal had received a commission of Rs 6.70 crore in FY21.

Revised package

After his reappointment as the MD on August 23, Eicher Motors announced a revision of Lal’s total pay package. The company clarified that his overall remuneration, including fixed pay, perquisites, other benefits and commission, shall not exceed 1.5 percent of the net profits of the company in any particular financial year as computed in the manner referred to in Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013. The previous cap was 3 percent.

The actual remuneration during FY21 was at 1.04 percent of profits, and it was at a lower percentage in the preceding years, Eicher Motors clarified.
Swaraj Baggonkar
Tags: #Auto #Business #Eicher Motors #Technology
first published: Sep 27, 2021 10:35 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.