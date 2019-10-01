Nissan hikes price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5%

The Datsun GO range currently starts with a price tag of Rs 3.32 lakh, while the GO+ trims are tagged from Rs 3.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Automaker Nissan India on October 1 said it has increased the price of Datsun GO and GO+ by up to 5 percent with immediate effect.
"Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.The Datsun GO range currently starts with a price tag of Rs 3.32 lakh, while the GO+ trims are tagged from Rs 3.86 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 04:23 pm