Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 07:45 PM IST

MG ZS EV to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

The ZS electric SUV gets a pretty lengthy list of features. It also gets the connected car tech that debuted in the MG Hector.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091

Just last year, MG launched the Hector, an SUV that did really well in the Indian market despite the slowdown. The MG ZS EV will be the British carmaker's second offering for India and the launch is scheduled for January 23.

The ZS electric SUV gets a pretty lengthy list of features. It also gets the connected car tech that debuted in the MG Hector. The ZS, however, gets a smaller 8-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system when compared to the Hector.

It also gets keyless entry/go, auto projector headlamps and electronic parking brake. The higher trim of the SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, PM2.5 air filter in the cabin, leatherette seats and power-adjustable front seats.

Powering the MG ZS's 143 PS motor will be a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This will give the car a torque figure of 353 Nm and a total driving range of 340 km. Transmission is handled by a single-speed gearbox.

While talking about electric cars and motors, range is the biggest deciding factor in terms of purchases. For this, MG has set up fast-charging stations at select dealerships. The company is also planning to offer to set up a 7.4 kW AC charger at the customer's house or office.

MG is also offering a decent amount of safety features with the car. ABS with EBD and ESC come as standard. The car also gets six airbags, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, reverse parking camera and sensors.

Two trim levels of the MG ZS EV will be offered, prices of which will be announced at the launch tomorrow. However, expect an estimated price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric SUV will first go on sale in five cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 07:45 pm

