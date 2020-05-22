MG Motors launches Shield+ programme as precaution against coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has created a new normal globally where social distancing even in public places is being preferred. Looking towards the post-lockdown world, MG Motors has launched the Sheild+ programme to protect both its employees as well as its customers.

The programme includes enhanced sanitisation, door-step delivery and various other measures that keep contact with the dealership as well as between the customers and employees as low as possible.

MG’s cars now get a voice assistant under the Shield+ programme, where the virtual assistant takes the customer through a guided demonstration of the car. QR codes can also be scanned for more specific details about certain parts of the car.

Additionally, MG has provided an over-the-air update for their cars’ infotainment system. This means that customers do not have to visit the showroom to have their cars updated.

Commenting on the new programme, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India, said, "Shield+ is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers."

In addition to the Shield+, MG has also launched the MG Care@Home and MGerm Clean initiatives where a customer can opt to have their car completely sanitised and fumigated by trained technicians from the safety of their home and also before and after delivery services.



