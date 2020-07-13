App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's the difference?

The new SUV gets a host of changes over the standard Hector including the third row of seats. The new Hector Plus gets a starting price of Rs 13,48,800.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091

MG India today launched the ‘Plus’ variant of the Hector in India, a 6-seater SUV built to compete with the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The new SUV gets a host of changes over the standard Hector including the third row of seats.

What’s under the hood?

To start off, the Hector Plus gets the same engine options as the standard Hector – a 170 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that produces 143 PS and 250 Nm. Both engines are of course, BS-VI compliant. Transmission options include a manual transmission and a dual-clutch transmission for the petrol powertrain.

On the outside?

There are a few changes to the exteriors. First off, the length of the car has increased by 65 mm thanks to redesigned bumpers. The gloss black grille and DRL design is also new on the Plus as is the headlamp and tail lamp design.

What’s on the inside?

The biggest difference between the Hector and the Hector Plus will be the third row of seats. The Plus gets four captain seats and two seats in the third row ‘for the kids’. The interiors get a new colour scheme called Smoked Sepia Brown Leather.

The tech too, has been upgraded. The i-SMART connected car tech now gets a new feature called chit-chat. This allows a user to chat directly with the car, probably, even if it is meaningless banter. The Plus also gets a new feature called smart swipe which is essentially a boot lid that open when you swipe your foot under the rear bumper.

Hector is also making sure that safety carries weight in their car with as many as 25+ safety features that come standard including six airbags, hill hold, ABS with EBD and a 360 degree camera.

Each of the engine options get four variants with prices starting at Rs 13,48,800 for the lowest trim going up to Rs 18,53,800 for the top-spec variant.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Auto #MG Hector Plus #MG Motor #Technology

