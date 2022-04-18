English
    Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 1.3% across models

    The hike comes after the country’s top carmaker increased vehicle prices by around 8.8 percent between January 2021 and March 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    File image of the Maruti Suzuki India logo (Image Source: Shutterstock)

    The country’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has on an average increased by 1.3 percent the prices of all its models (ex-showroom Delhi), CNBC-TV18 reported on April 18.

    The company had said on April 6 that it would increase prices during the month to offset the rising in input costs.

    "Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," it said in a regulatory filing.

    Maruti Suzuki had said it planned to hike prices by varying degrees for different models. It has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 percent between January 2021 and March 2022 owing to constant increase in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities.

    The company sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh.



    Tags: #Auto #Business #India #Maruti Suzuki India
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 10:23 am
