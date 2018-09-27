App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 05:35 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 4-star safety rating, Renault Lodgy scores a zero in Global NCAP test

Tata Motors Nexon was awarded the highest safety rating for adult and child protection by Global NCAP from a batch of 28 vehicles it tested between 2014-2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the country’s largest selling sports utility vehicle (SUV), has been awarded the second best safety rating in the SUV category by Global NCAP. The people carrier Renault Lodgy scored a zero in the crash tests.

Tata Motors’ mini SUV Nexon retained its top spot with the highest safety rating for adult and child protection.

The rating is part of an ongoing exercise conducted by the Europe-based safety watchdog, that took a batch of 28 vehicles from India and has been testing between 2014-2018.

Maruti Suzuki achieved a four-star result with the Vitara Brezza for the adult occupant protection and two star for child occupant protection, while Renault failed to impress with the Lodgy with zero star. Both cars were tested at 64km/hr crash, which is higher than the 56km/hr test mandated in India.

“The protection offered to the driver and passenger head and neck was good. Driver chest showed marginal protection while passenger chest showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. The car offers standard sBR for driver and standard ABS”, stated the Global NCAP report.

The Renault Lodgy without airbags in its standard version achieved zero stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection. The zero star result was partly due to the lack of airbags which caused the head and chest to impact the steering wheel.

Lodgy crash

“The car also showed an unstable structure during the crash with deformations even in the rear door and a rupture in the footwell area during the crash. The lack of ISOFIX anchorages meant that the child seats needed to be installed with adult seatbelts, that could not prevent excessive forward excursion of the 3-year-old dummy which impacted its head on the driver seat backrest”, stated the report.

"All Renault products meet and exceed the regulations set by ARAI. They are ARAI certified, which is the current mandate in India. As India is gradually moving towards international safety and emission norms by including more robust regulations, Renault will be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms", said a statement from Renault.

David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five-star car. In contrast, the zero star Renault Lodgy is extremely disappointing. Global NCAP had hoped that Renault had learned from the difficult experience they had with the Kwid. It’s time now for Renault to make front airbags standard across their entire Indian product range.”

The current generation Alto, the second highest-selling car was awarded zero rating for adult protection. Celerio, Eon, Kwid and Eeco are some of the other large volumes models which have failed secure even one star in the tests.

The agency is yet to test other new generation high volume cars such as Swift, Dzire, Ciaz, Ertiga, Baleno from the Maruti Suzuki stable, Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta from the Hyundai stable, Bolero and Scorpio from the Mahindra stable.

The Brezza and Lodgy results were announced on the sidelines of the inaugural Global NCAP World Congress currently underway in Delhi.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

