Mahindra Scorpio launch postponed to February 2022: Reports

The coronavirus pandemic has been putting a lot of new car launches on hold with the second wave affecting the country worse than the first. The latest victim of this ‘postpone culture’ is the Mahindra Scorpio.

According to a Team-BHP report, the launch next generation of Mahindra Scorpio SUVs has now been pushed to as far ahead as February 2022. Of course spy pictures and videos of the upcoming SUV has been doing the rounds of the internet for quite a while and we believed it was to be launched towards the festive season of this year.

The Mahindra Scorpio will undergo some evolutionary changes on the design front such as the longer bonnet we have spied on test mules. The grille also seems to have been tweaked a little while the headlamps look like they will be projector units. The test mules also look slightly larger than the current-gen Scorpio which means slightly more cabin space.

Speaking of the cabin, there should be some significant changes here too. We are expecting a new dashboard along with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, premium upholstery and even a front-facing third row of seats.

The Scoprio is expected to be powered by the same engine options that are available on the Mahindra Thar – the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. Transmission options too should include a 6-speed manual as well as an automatic.

In terms of pricing, we don’t expect much of a change. A range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh can still be expected. Rivals include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and even the Renault Duster.