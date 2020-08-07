Kia Sonet compact SUV unveiled globally; launch expected in September

After tonnes of spy pics and teasers, Kia has finally unveiled the Sonet compact SUV.

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Kia Sonet is the second car to be premiered first in India. And just like the Seltos, the Sonet is also ‘Made in India’ for the rest of the world.

In terms of design, just like we’ve been expecting, a lot of what was showcased as the concept makes its way down to the production car. According to Kia, design inspiration was taken from baby elephant, hence the muscular stance. Even the company’s signature tiger-nose grille gets a tusk-like formation on the lower portion. It also gets LED headlamps with very uniquely designed LED DRLs.

Off to the side, the A and B-pillars have been blacked out while the C-pillar is painted red giving the roof a sort of cantilevered look. The 5-spoke alloys, too, are carried forward from the concept vehicle. The rear gets tail lamps that also match the headlamp’s DRLS.

The all-new Kia Sonet will be powered three engine - a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The transmission options will take the cake however. The Sonet will get a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Sonet will also get a 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission). For the first time in the segment, Kia is also offering the diesel with an automatic transmission.

As for the interiors, the Kia Sonet gets a single unit for both the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. According to Habib, the cluster is also the biggest in the segment. The dash itself is sleek and flanked by vertical air con vents.

On the technology front, the infotainment system is a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 7-speaker Bose sound system and a world’s first, smart air purification system built in. Of course, just like the Seltos, the Sonet will also get connected features through UVO Connect. Other features include ventilated seats, electric sunroof, remote engine start even on the manual and front and rear parking sensors.

Kia is also planning on introducing the GT-Line trim which will add more sportiness to the car. These updates will be both on the exterior as well as the interior. The GT Line will be available on the turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engine.

Kia says that the Sonet will be produced in India for the world which means it will be exported from India to markets everywhere. The launch, too, will take place first in India and in other market later on. There has been no price announcement but expect the range to be Rs 7-10 lakh.