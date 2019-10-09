App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia Motors partners with Vodafone Idea to debut UVO connected system in Seltos SUV

The company will introduce an e-SIM in the car, which will provide voice calling, SMS, 3G/4G data connection, as well as a secure APN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia, recently joined hands with Vodafone Idea Business Solutions to provide connected car tech in the company’s debut launch in India, the Seltos SUV.

The company will introduce an e-SIM in the car, which will provide voice calling, SMS, 3G/4G data connection, as well as a secure APN. This will allow the users to geolocate their vehicles, while the company can enable real-time data exchange between the car and Kia’s servers.

Kia’s UVO system is offering as many as 37 connected featurescategorized into five segments. These include navigation, safety and security, vehicle management, remote control, and convenience. The user will be able to operate the car using voice commands, as well as monitor vehicle tracking, immobilization, collision notification, and emergency assistance. Seltos drivers can also access remote start and stop, geo-fencing, time fencing, as well as speed and valet information.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “We are excited to be associated with Vodafone Idea - India's leading telecom service provider, to offer a seamless connectivity experience of our ultra-modern UVO connected system in the Seltos. Kia Motors India aims to enhance the in-cabin and driving experience of our customers and we are confident that this partnership will enable them to be able to fully experience the array of connected and interactive features provided by UVO connect seamlessly, anywhere and everywhere.”

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Seltos #Technology #trends #Vodafone-Idea

