you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaguar Land Rover works on emotion recognition technology - all you need to know

The “mood-detection system”, as Jaguar Land Rover calls it, will be equipped with latest AI techniques to continually adapt to changes in the driver’s facial expressions and implement appropriate settings automatically.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is developing a new driver aid which will make the car respond to the driver's mood. It will be able to alter ambient light, ventilation temperature control, ambient temperature and selecting the driver’s playlist to help the driver tackle stress.

The "mood-detection system", as Jaguar Land Rover calls it, will be equipped with latest AI techniques to continually adapt to changes in the driver's facial expressions and implement appropriate settings automatically.

The system can adapt to a driver’s preference and adjust accordingly. These settings include changing the ambient lighting to calming colours if the system detects the driver is under stress, selecting a favourite playlist if signs of weariness are identified, and lowering the temperature in response to yawning or other signs of getting tired.

The Chief Medical Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, Steve Iley commented on this by saying, “As we move towards a self-driving future, the emphasis for us remains as much on the driver as it ever has. By taking a holistic approach to the individual driver, and implementing much of what we’ve learnt from the advances in research around personal wellbeing over the last 10 or 15 years, we can make sure our customers remain comfortable, engaged and alert behind the wheel in all driving scenarios, even monotonous motorway journeys.”

The technology is one of many that Jaguar Land Rover is developing under its ‘tranquil sanctuary’ vision. The company is aiming to create a sanctuary inside each of its luxury cars and states that mood-detection software is the next-generation of Jaguar Land Rover’s existing driver tracking technology.

Image sourced from JLR media centre
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Auto #Jaguar #Land Rover #Technology #trends

