App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at Aston Martin's latest launch - the DBS Superleggera - that costs Rs 2 crore

The British carmaker famously featured in James Bond movies has come with the most powerful regular production under its brand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has unveiled its most powerful regular production car DBS Superleggera priced at comparatively affordable 225,000 pounds or Rs 2.02 crore. The car will be available to its customers by the end of the year.
1/7

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has unveiled its most powerful regular production car DBS Superleggera priced at comparatively affordable 225,000 pounds or Rs 2.02 crore. The car will be available to its customers by the end of the year.
The company, though, has made more powerful cars such as Vulcan, Valkyrie and One-77, but they are far more expensive, running into millions of pounds. Moreover, they have been produced in limited numbers.
2/7

The company, though, has made more powerful cars such as Vulcan, Valkyrie and One-77, but they are far more expensive, running into millions of pounds. Moreover, they have been produced in limited numbers.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera car packs 5.2 litre bi-turbo, V12 with stop/start cylinder de-activation engine under its hood. The engine delivers 715bhp @ 6500rpm and maximum torque of 900Nm @ 1800-5000rpm. The car can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and attain a maximum speed of 340 kmph.
3/7

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera car packs 5.2 litre bi-turbo, V12 with stop/start cylinder de-activation engine under its hood. The engine delivers 715bhp @ 6500rpm and maximum torque of 900Nm @ 1800-5000rpm. The car can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and attain a maximum speed of 340 kmph.

The DBS Superleggera being a Grand Touring car means the designers have kept the comfort and experience of riders in view as well, apart from packing it with raw power. With upholstered leather seats and embroidered headrest, a long ride in the car would not be a toil.
4/7

The DBS Superleggera being a Grand Touring car means the designers have kept the comfort and experience of riders in view as well, apart from packing it with raw power. With upholstered leather seats and embroidered headrest, a long ride in the car would not be a toil.

For entertainment and convenience on such rides, the dashboard of the car is fitted with a touch pad, LCD screen, USB playback, integrated satellite navigation system, and a 360 degree camera.
5/7

For entertainment and convenience on such rides, the dashboard of the car is fitted with a touch pad, LCD screen, USB playback, integrated satellite navigation system, and a 360 degree camera.
The body of the car is made from durable aluminium with carbon composite which makes it strong but lightweight. The DBS Superleggera has two doors with 2+2 seating arrangement.
6/7

The body of the car is made from durable aluminium with carbon composite which makes it strong but lightweight. The DBS Superleggera has two doors with 2+2 seating arrangement.

The customers can also customise certain elements of the car as per their own liking. The car will be available in certain markets in the world and company has not commented if India is included in that.
7/7

The customers can also customise certain elements of the car as per their own liking. The car will be available in certain markets in the world and company has not commented if India is included in that.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.