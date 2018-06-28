Here's a look at Aston Martin's latest launch - the DBS Superleggera - that costs Rs 2 crore

The British carmaker famously featured in James Bond movies has come with the most powerful regular production under its brand Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has unveiled its most powerful regular production car DBS Superleggera priced at comparatively affordable 225,000 pounds or Rs 2.02 crore. The car will be available to its customers by the end of the year. 2/7 The company, though, has made more powerful cars such as Vulcan, Valkyrie and One-77, but they are far more expensive, running into millions of pounds. Moreover, they have been produced in limited numbers. 3/7 The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera car packs 5.2 litre bi-turbo, V12 with stop/start cylinder de-activation engine under its hood. The engine delivers 715bhp @ 6500rpm and maximum torque of 900Nm @ 1800-5000rpm. The car can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and attain a maximum speed of 340 kmph. 4/7 The DBS Superleggera being a Grand Touring car means the designers have kept the comfort and experience of riders in view as well, apart from packing it with raw power. With upholstered leather seats and embroidered headrest, a long ride in the car would not be a toil. 5/7 For entertainment and convenience on such rides, the dashboard of the car is fitted with a touch pad, LCD screen, USB playback, integrated satellite navigation system, and a 360 degree camera. 6/7 The body of the car is made from durable aluminium with carbon composite which makes it strong but lightweight. The DBS Superleggera has two doors with 2+2 seating arrangement. 7/7 The customers can also customise certain elements of the car as per their own liking. The car will be available in certain markets in the world and company has not commented if India is included in that. First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:34 pm