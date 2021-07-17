MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Harley-Davidson Sportster S listed on Indian website; India launch soon?

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S was unveiled earlier this week and while many speculated it would be called the Custom 1250, the company announced the name just days before the launch.

Moneycontrol News
July 17, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S that was just unveiled in the US has now made its way to the Indian website as well indicating an earlier than expected launch in our market.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S was unveiled earlier this week and while many speculated it would be called the Custom 1250, the company announced the name just days before the launch.

The Sportster S is in essence a typical Harley when it comes to styling. It gets the traditional cruiser styling with beefy tyres and fairly lazy moderately upright riding posture.

What makes the Sportster S unique, however, is the fact that it sports the new 1250cc Revolution Max engine. This is a mildly retuned version of the Pan America’s engine and while the Pan Am’s power output sits at 150PS, the Sportster S outputs just 121PS. This is still much higher than what most of the other bikes in Harley’s stable is capable of. Torque sits at 114Nm and transmission duties are taken car of by a six-speed gearbox.

The Sportster S also gets a decent amount of tech. There are four riding modes to choose from - Rain, Road, Sport, and Custom. It gets IMU-controlled ABS and traction control, a 4-inch diameter TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, TPMS, and even all-LED lighting.

Close
The Harley-Davison Sportster S is expected to go on sale in the US sometime in September priced at $14,999. This roughly translates to Rs 11.23 lakh in India, but we can expect a slight upward movement here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Harley-Davidson #Harley-Davidson Sportster S #Technology
first published: Jul 17, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.