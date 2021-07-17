Harley-Davidson Sportster S listed on Indian website; India launch soon?

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S that was just unveiled in the US has now made its way to the Indian website as well indicating an earlier than expected launch in our market.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S was unveiled earlier this week and while many speculated it would be called the Custom 1250, the company announced the name just days before the launch.

The Sportster S is in essence a typical Harley when it comes to styling. It gets the traditional cruiser styling with beefy tyres and fairly lazy moderately upright riding posture.

What makes the Sportster S unique, however, is the fact that it sports the new 1250cc Revolution Max engine. This is a mildly retuned version of the Pan America’s engine and while the Pan Am’s power output sits at 150PS, the Sportster S outputs just 121PS. This is still much higher than what most of the other bikes in Harley’s stable is capable of. Torque sits at 114Nm and transmission duties are taken car of by a six-speed gearbox.

The Sportster S also gets a decent amount of tech. There are four riding modes to choose from - Rain, Road, Sport, and Custom. It gets IMU-controlled ABS and traction control, a 4-inch diameter TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, TPMS, and even all-LED lighting.

The Harley-Davison Sportster S is expected to go on sale in the US sometime in September priced at $14,999. This roughly translates to Rs 11.23 lakh in India, but we can expect a slight upward movement here.