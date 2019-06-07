Everything you should know about Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj recently launched its smallest offering in Colombia, the Pulsar NS125. While there is no official news of the bike’s arrival in India, it can be safe to assume a 135LS successor is on its way.

A while ago, the smallest capacity offering of Bajaj, the Pulsar 135 LS, was silently taken off the shelves due to the compulsion of ABS systems in bikes from April 1, 2019. However, with the NS125, Bajaj has stepped lower in the segment, allowing it to produce the bike with just a Combined Braking System (CBS) installed.

Currently, the cheapest Bajaj motorcycle on sale is the 150 Neon which retails at Rs. 68,250 (Ex-showroom). With the inclusion of the NS125, Bajaj can widen its range of products, while keeping the costs at par. The bike was also launched in Poland, making it a strong contender in the international small-segment motorcycles.

Though the motorcycles launched in Colombia and Poland are mechanically identical, the Polish version is equipped with a fuel injector, something which Colombians missed out on. That said, the Pulsar NS125 borrows its engine from the Discover 125, with a 4-valve head. This gives it better volumetric combustion and can be used to pass the stringent BSVI norms in India. The current engine makes 11.8PS of maximum power and 10.8Nm of peak torque.

Though the motorcycle carries the NS badge, it bears an unmistakable resemblance to its predecessor, the 135 LS. The bike is expected to hit the Indian streets soon and should pose as a premium option against the standard 125CC commuters in India.