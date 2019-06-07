App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you should know about Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Currently, the cheapest Bajaj motorcycle on sale is the 150 Neon which retails at Rs. 68,250 (Ex-showroom).

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj recently launched its smallest offering in Colombia, the Pulsar NS125. While there is no official news of the bike’s arrival in India, it can be safe to assume a 135LS successor is on its way.

A while ago, the smallest capacity offering of Bajaj, the Pulsar 135 LS, was silently taken off the shelves due to the compulsion of ABS systems in bikes from April 1, 2019. However, with the NS125, Bajaj has stepped lower in the segment, allowing it to produce the bike with just a Combined Braking System (CBS) installed.

Currently, the cheapest Bajaj motorcycle on sale is the 150 Neon which retails at Rs. 68,250 (Ex-showroom). With the inclusion of the NS125, Bajaj can widen its range of products, while keeping the costs at par. The bike was also launched in Poland, making it a strong contender in the international small-segment motorcycles.

Close

Though the motorcycles launched in Colombia and Poland are mechanically identical, the Polish version is equipped with a fuel injector, something which Colombians missed out on. That said, the Pulsar NS125 borrows its engine from the Discover 125, with a 4-valve head. This gives it better volumetric combustion and can be used to pass the stringent BSVI norms in India. The current engine makes 11.8PS of maximum power and 10.8Nm of peak torque.

related news

Though the motorcycle carries the NS badge, it bears an unmistakable resemblance to its predecessor, the 135 LS. The bike is expected to hit the Indian streets soon and should pose as a premium option against the standard 125CC commuters in India.

Image sourced from Bajaj global website
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #NS 125 #Pulsar #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.