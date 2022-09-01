English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    EV fires: Govt recommends additional safety requirements for battery standards

    These amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, BMS, on-board charger, design of battery pack and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire, among others

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Amid reports of several fire incidents and other safety-related issues seen with electric two-wheelers in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway on September 1 issued additional safety requirements related to battery cells, Battery Management System (BMS), on board chargers, battery pack design and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit.

    The draft notification came in after the Ministry constituted an expert committee to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards in view of recent EV fires.

    The notification to mandate amended standards for the respective categories of electric vehicles with effect from October 1, 2022 is in progress, the Ministry said in a statement.

    "Ministry also has issued draft notification GSR 659 (E) on August 25, 2022, to amend Sub-rule 4 of Rule 124 of Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR) 1989, for mandating Conformity of Production (COP) for traction batteries used in electric power train vehicles," the statement added. The proposed regulation will be applicable with effect from October 1, 2022 and the government has asked for comments and suggestions from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days.

    Earlier this year, in April, EV makers such as Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa had issued recalls for their electric vehicles following fire incidents in different parts of the country. Okinawa issued a recall of 3,215 units of their EVs, followed by Pure EV which recalled around 2,000 units of their EVs. Similarly, Ola Electric issued a recall of 1,441 units.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, during the Parliament session last month, the government informed that a total of 13,92,265 Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being used on the roads of India as on August 3, 2022. The total number of three-wheeler stands at 7,93,370. Total number of two-wheeler stands at 5,44,643. The number of four-wheeler and above stands at 54,252 as on 3rd August 2022, it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicles (EV) #Electric Vehicles Policy
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 09:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.