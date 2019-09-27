Datsun updates Go and Go+ with CVT gearbox

The Datsun Go, first launched in 2014 and the Go+, which was released the following year, didn't quite make much of an impact on the market. In 2018 the company revamped the cars, following which, sales started picking up. Come 2019, and Datsun gives us a new way to drive the Go and its seven-seater twin, the Go+.

Both cars have been fitted with CVT gearboxes, thus giving those who don't wish to maneuver through traffic on manual gears the option to go automatic.

Along with this a new touchscreen unit is being fitted in the cars. Although it has a 7-inch screen, there are physical buttons to complement it. The remaining features of both vehicles remain unchanged.

The engine is the same old 1.2-litre motor that churns out 68 PS on the manual variant. The CVT variant however, gets a slight power bump to 77 PS. Torque remains unchanged at 104 rpm.

As for economy, Datsun has claimed that the Go can do 20.07 km/l while the Go+ manages 19.41 km/l.