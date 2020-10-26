172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|corporate-roundup-bajaj-auto-launches-upgraded-version-of-ct100-motorcycle-6016771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate roundup: Bajaj Auto launches upgraded version of CT100 motorcycle

Bajaj Auto has launched a more 'Kadak' version of its CT100 motorcycle this festive season with its proven DTSi engine and with addition of eight new kadak features, the company said in a release.

Bajaj Auto on Monday launched an upgraded version of its entry level 100-cc motorcycle CT100 priced at Rs 46, 432 (ex-showroom Delhi).

"The brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition. Our CT range has sold over 68 lakh motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich and fuel,” said Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies appoints new chief product officer, R&D head

IT security Quick Heal Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Agrawal as chief product officer and Bibhuti Kar as the research and development head of the company.

Agrawal will be responsible for driving the overall product vision and strategy in line with market expectations while Kar will drive the company's development efforts.

"We are pleased to welcome two strong and successful leaders who have proven track record of developing next-generation cybersecurity products and solutions globally. The addition of Sanjay and Bibhuti will further accelerate our efforts to strengthen our enterprise security business," Quick Heal managing director and chief executive officer, Kailash Katkar said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:54 pm

