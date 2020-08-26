172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|brochure-of-the-new-royal-enfield-meteor-350-leaked-5759021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brochure of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 leaked

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants naming Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Moneycontrol News

As a replacement to the Royal Enfield Thunderbird, the launch of the new Royal Enfield 'Meteor 350' is just around the corner. Earlier the pictures and price of the Meteor 350 were leaked, now the brochure of this upcoming model has also been leaked.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants named Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. According to a document shared by Rushlane, all the three bikes will have a standard Tripper Navigation feature.

Meteor 350 Fireball will be an entry-level bike. It will be made available in yellow and red. The main highlights of the Meteor Fireball variant include blacked-out components, single-colour fuel tank, body graphics, machined cooling fins, and coloured wheel rim.

The second variant, the Meteor 350 Stellar, will be available in dark red, dark blue, and matte black. It is will have a chrome exhaust system and handlebar, Tripper Navigation and a backrest for added pillion comfort.

The third variant, the Meteor 350 Supernova, will be the most expensive of the three. It will be launched in two dual-tone colour schemes which include brown/black and light blue/black. In addition to the features seen on the Stellar, this bike will have the machined finished wheels, premium seat finishes, chrome indicators, and a windscreen.

As far as launch is concerned, the Meteor 350 will most likely go on sale towards the end of September or 1st week of October.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Royal Enfield #Technology

