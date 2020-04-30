Royal Enfield Meteor 350 images and price leaked online

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird was scheduled for a replacement and there were many pointers that the new bike will be called the Meteor. Now, Instagram has given us leaked images of the motorcycle too.

The Meteor will be based on the Thunderbird cruiser so in terms of design, most of the outgoing model’s nuances will still remain. It will get the same wide seat, raised handlebars and forward set footpegs for a relaxed riding position.

In terms of looks, the bike will feature a round halogen headlamp with an LED DRL surrounding the unit. The tank, side-panels and the rear has been tweaked with the fuel filler cap now positioned in the centre of the tank.

The bike is based on the new –platform so there are changes to some other parts of the bike too. For example, the footpegs are slightly more forward set and the brake setup is not on the right side of the bike with the chain on the left.

Engine specs are not known at the moment, but we do know that the new engine will be fuel-injected to meet the new BS-VI emission norms.

The images from Instagram are from a configurator tool and also shows a tinted fly screen that could be an optional extra along with a new moniker, leading us to believe that the cruiser could be called the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball.

There is an expectation that the bike could get a sticker price of Rs 1.68 lakh ex-showroom which is not much higher than the current Thunderbird.