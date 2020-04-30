App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 images and price leaked online

The Meteor will be based on the Thunderbird cruiser so in terms of design, most of the outgoing model’s nuances will still remain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird was scheduled for a replacement and there were many pointers that the new bike will be called the Meteor. Now, Instagram has given us leaked images of the motorcycle too.

The Meteor will be based on the Thunderbird cruiser so in terms of design, most of the outgoing model’s nuances will still remain. It will get the same wide seat, raised handlebars and forward set footpegs for a relaxed riding position.

In terms of looks, the bike will feature a round halogen headlamp with an LED DRL surrounding the unit. The tank, side-panels and the rear has been tweaked with the fuel filler cap now positioned in the centre of the tank.







View this post on Instagram


The new Royal Enfield Meteor leaked, likely to be launched soon #royalenfield #royalenfieldindia #meteor350 #meteor350fireball #spyshot #royalenfieldclassic #thunderbird #replacement #indianbikes #indianbikenews #carnews #news #bikenews #teambhp #indianauto #automobiliinfiniti


A post shared by Auto Infiniti (@automobili.infiniti) on

Close


related news

The bike is based on the new –platform so there are changes to some other parts of the bike too. For example, the footpegs are slightly more forward set and the brake setup is not on the right side of the bike with the chain on the left.

Engine specs are not known at the moment, but we do know that the new engine will be fuel-injected to meet the new BS-VI emission norms.

The images from Instagram are from a configurator tool and also shows a tinted fly screen that could be an optional extra along with a new moniker, leading us to believe that the cruiser could be called the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball.

There is an expectation that the bike could get a sticker price of Rs 1.68 lakh ex-showroom which is not much higher than the current Thunderbird.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Auto #India #Royal Enfield

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.