Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW to open bookings of G 310 motorcycles ahead of the official launch this month

Customers will be able to pre-book G 310 R and the G 310 GS for Rs 50,000 at any of the authorized dealerships across the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
BMW Motorrad India will open bookings of the G 310 range of motorcycles on Friday paving the way for the official launch later in the month.

Customers will be able to pre-book G 310 R and the G 310 GS for Rs 50,000 at any of the authorised dealerships across the country.

To pre-book, the customers can either visit BMW Motorrad outlet or request a call back simply by filing up an enquiry form online at the BMW Motorrad website.

Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis, the company noted. Price of both the bikes will be revealed at the time of their launch. Experts are expecting the price to be between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs Rs 3 lakh.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said: “These two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs. The wait is now finally over as we open pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well.”

Both bikes are powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four valves, DOHC unit. It produces peak power of 34hp and 28Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. Five-spoke alloy wheels and antilock braking system are standard.

Both bikes have been under production at the TVS Motor Company’s Chennai facility since the last few months. They are exported to European markets. They are also part of the first breed of models that have been jointly developed by TVS and BMW engineers. TVS has already launched its version of the bike under the brand Apache 310 RR, which starts at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi. BMW Motorrad’s upcoming dealerships in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings of the motorcycles post launch.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcyles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 01:59 pm

