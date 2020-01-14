Bajaj Chetak debuts at Rs 1 lakh, bookings open on January 15

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak electric scooter at Rs 100,000 (ex-showroom), which is priced much higher than its cheapest priced Pulsar at Rs 66,618.

Chetak is the first of many electric models planned by Bajaj Auto, including that under partner KTM and Husqvarna brands. Deliveries of the Chetak with six colour and two variants will commence from February-end.

Bookings open on January 15 at Rs 2,000. Around 13 dealerships in Bengaluru and four dealerships in Pune will house the Chetak.

Designed on the lines of the original Chetak, the popular geared scooter of the 1960s and 70s, the battery-powered scooter has been designed and developed in-house by Bajaj Auto.

Chetak comes powered with a 4kW motor that gets its fuel from a 3KwH lithium ion battery pack. The management claims that the Chetak can run for a maximum of 95km before needing a recharge under real riding conditions.

Standard test conditions as checked by the government-controlled testing agency ARAI revealed a mileage of as much as 150km, company officials said.

The Chetak offers two drive modes -- eco and sport -- and a reverse assist mode. There is also a regenerative braking system that converts braking heat into kinetic energy, thereby maximising its range. Chetak's top speed is around 80 km per hour.

The Chetak will face limited competition in the form of indigenously developed Ather 450 and the upcoming Benling Aura, considering the specifications that Chetak has.

Its battery will take five-to-six hours to get fully charged. There is no option of a fast charge. Moreover, the batteries are not swappable and cannot be removed for charging purposes. One hour of charging will provide a charge of 25 percent.

The Chetak will make use of a standard five amp electric socket for power, similar to that used by a cellphone. The battery is charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet, which will come as complimentary.

The Chetak features a horseshoe shaped LED headlight with DRLs, feather touch activated electronic switches and sequential scrolling LED blinkers. A large digital console intuitively displays vehicle information.

Chetak has been embedded with mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication. A mobile app will provide a comprehensive overview of its ride history.

The e-scooter will be sold through the network of probiking showrooms, which currently retail the KTM range. The scooter will be first sold in Pune and Bengaluru to check the response in connection with the charging ecosystem. The company is offering a three-year warranty, or 50,000 km, on the Chetak.

Bajaj Auto invested more than two years to develop the Chetak. The management declined to specify the investment made on its development. The company has around 1,000 people working in its R&D wing and a majority of them have worked on the Chetak