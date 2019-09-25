Bajaj Auto cuts prices by up to Rs 6,000; Vespa scooters now come with benefits worth Rs 10,000

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2795.3 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 2738.5 | 1 Year Change (%) : -2.03 (Image: )

Bajaj Auto, the country's third largest two-wheeler maker, has slashed prices by as much as Rs 6,000 on its range of motorcycles as part of the upcoming festival offers.

The Pune-based company is also offering five free services and five years warranty to buyers. The offer which is valid till October 8 also includes zero processing fees.

The offer is valid on the CT110, the entry model for Bajaj Auto, Platina, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 220F, Dominar 400 and the full range of Avenger, V and Discover.

While the CT110 carries a total consumer benefit of Rs 3,200 including cash discount, the Dominar carries a total benefit offer of Rs 7,200. Pulsar 150, one of the best-selling bikes for Bajaj has an offer for Rs 4,200 while the Pulsar 220 has an offer for Rs 5,000.

The company has not specified on which model the price has been slashed by Rs 6,000.

The announcements come in the wake of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashing corporate tax rate cuts on September 20. Bajaj Auto, expected to save around Rs 120 crore every quarter because of the tax cut, however, did not state if the discount offers were a result of the government's decision.

Piaggio's offer

Italian bike brand Piaggio has announced offers on Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers. Aimed at the festive season, customers can avail the offer till October and earn benefits worth Rs 10,000 on both the brands.

The company is also offering five-year warranty and insurance on 125cc Vespa and Aprilia models for 150cc worth Rs 4,000.

The Aprilia is sold under models such as SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race while brand Vespa is sold under SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150 and Elegante models.