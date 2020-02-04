Auto Expo: Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV to launch alongside Kia Carnival

Kia Motors has performed fairly well in the Indian market since the launch of Seltos. Their second launch, the Kia Carnival, is scheduled for February 5. Also on the cards, is the unveiling of their compact SUV, codenamed QYI.

The new SUV will most likely go by the name Sonet and was caught testing under heavy camouflage on Indian streets, so there are a few things we can expect from the car.

In terms of design, the car gets Kia's signature tiger nose grille upfront, flanked by projector headlamps. Most of the design cues will be similar to that of the Hyundai Venue, the car it will be based on.

Mechanically, we expect the Sonet to get three engine options. A 1.2-litre petrol that produces 82 PS and 114 Nm of torque; a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of churning out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque; and a diesel variant. Both these engines are currently offered on the Hyundai Venue while the diesel is expected to be a detuned version of the Kia Seltos' 1.5-litre CRDI engine.

Interiors could bring in some features from the Hyundai too, like the touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, UVO connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless phone charger as well as climate control and keyless entry with push button start.