Audi opens booking for the new A4 sedan in India

The fifth-generation Audi A4 powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, either through online mode or at the company's dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 03:34 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming new version of A4 sedan in India.

"This will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

"The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven," he added.

The sedan will be launched next month.

Dhillon said the new A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for Audi in India.

"2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India," he added.
