Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

7-seater Tata Harrier launch confirmed in 2019; may sport a more powerful 2-litre Kryotec engine

The 7-seater Harrier is expected to grow in length while retaining the same wheelbase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Tata Harrier is possibly the most awaited SUV at this point of time. And while the launch date is set for January 23, we will only see the 5-seater variant coming. Now, Tata Motors chief has confirmed news that the 7-seater variant of the Harrier will also arrive in 2019 itself, according to a report in Autocar India .

Autocar spoke to CEO & MD of Tata Motors, Guenter Butschek, who said that a bigger version of the Harrier will be part of a “firework of launches in calendar year 2019,” which also means we get to see a lot more Tata cars coming out this year.

The 7-seat Harrier will also be based on the D8 platform which underpins the Discovery Sport. While wheelbase is expected to be the same 2,741 mm, overall length of the car will be increased by 62 mm to make room for the third row of seats, says Autocar. Rear styling could also change to accommodate larger glass windows.

In terms of mechanicals, the SUV is expected to get a more powerful BS-VI compliant 2-litre Kryotec engine, one which is also expected to trickle down to the 5-seater Harrier. Power figures are also expected to be higher than 170 hp and 350 Nm which transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic sourced from Hyundai.

The report also says that the 7-seater Harrier is expected to launch with a different name to hold itself apart from the 5-seater variant. Upon launch the Harrier is expected to carry a price tag in the range of Rs 16-21 lakh, so expect premium pricing for its bigger sibling.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors #Technology

