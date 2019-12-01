25,000 BS-VI Activa scooters sold; transition of entire portfolio before March: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has already sold around 25,000 units of BS-VI compliant scooter Activa 125 and transition of the rest of the models in its portfolio will be completed in early 2020, according to a senior company official. The company which has over 20 offerings in both motorcycle and scooter under different model ranges may not upgrade a "few models" to meet BS-VI emission norms considering their poor traction compared to other popular models.

"We had showcased in June this year our Activa 125 BS-VI. We have started selling it from September onwards. Already 25,000 units of the model have been sold as on November 15 and almost 90 per cent of our network has received it," Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria told PTI.

He further said on November 14 the company has also launched its second BS-VI product in the market, motorcycle SP125.

"This is our first BS-VI motorcycle and has also started reaching our dealerships in the last week of November," Guleria said.

It is priced at Rs 72,900 and Rs 77,100 (ex-showroom Delhi) for drum and disc brake versions, respectively.

Commenting on the company's preparation for transition to BS-VI from April 1, 2020, he said,"In a step wise manner we will be launching the BS-VI line up. Definitely, it will be before the deadline and we are not waiting for the last month to complete our launches."

The company will be completing all its launches of BS-VI products in the early part of the last quarter of 2019-20, he added.