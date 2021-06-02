2021 Triumph Speed Twin unveiled, to make way to India

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin comes with a complete update list that the company claims improves the bike's rideability

Triumph Motorcycles has just unveiled the new 2021 Speed Twin complete with a list of updates and while most of the changes cannot be seen, what matters is on the inside.

Starting with design, the bike retains the silhouette and overall styling from the previous-gen Speed Twin. This includes the big 14.5-litre fuel tank, classic styling, side panels and twin-pod analogue instrument cluster. There are changes, however, that are present and very subtle. The wheels, for example, are a new set of 12-spoke cast-aluminium 17-inch alloys. There is a set of new anodised headlamp mounting brackets and a new set of brushed aluminium mounts for the fenders. The exhaust now ends in brushed stainless steel end cans.

The mechanicals are where the majority of the changes are. Starting with the engine, it is the same 1,200cc parallel twin engine. Triumphed has reworked this, however, and added new high-compression pistons, revised ports, cam profiles and even a lightweight camshaft. A lighter alternator has also been added that reduces inertia by 17 percent.

The engine is now capable of spinning faster and feels more responsive. This has also resulted in an increase in power by 3PS to a total of 100 PS at a higher 7,250 rpm. Torque however, remains the same at 112Nm but peaks at a lower 4,250 rpm.

Next is the steering rake that has been reduced by half a degree and the trail reduced by 2mm. The Speed Twin was already quite responsive in the handling department and these changes should serve to make it sharper. Front suspension has been upgraded with 43mm USD Marzocchis. The new Brembo M50 calipers now bite down on bigger 320 mm discs up front.

Not much in the electronics has changed. The riding modes – Rain, Road and sport – do now come with dedicated throttle maps, but that seems to be the extent of the changes. An IMU based riding assist system would have been nice.

The 2021 Speed Twin has been launched in the UK and is expected to make its way to the Indian market sometime around August or September. As for money, the Speed Twin that was on sale in India was priced at Rs 9.46 lakh ex-showroom, so we can expect minor uptick there.