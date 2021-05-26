MARKET NEWS

2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of global June 1 launch

Triumph Motorcycles is describing the new 2021 Speed Twin as “evolved in every dimension”.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
The Triumph Speed twin will be launched globally on June 1

The Triumph Speed twin will be launched globally on June 1


In the run up to June 1, Triumph Motorcycles has just teased the latest generation Speed Twin. While the overall silhouette of the bike remains the same, Triumph says the bike will be all-new.

Triumph Motorcycles is describing the new 2021 Speed Twin as “evolved in every dimension”. This basically means that we may see a lot of performance upgrades on the bike rather than just aesthetic updates.

In terms of design, expect a lot of the old bike in the new. It will retain its round headlamp, and signature Bonneville styling. There could be new paint schemes on offer along with better detailing.

In terms of performance, while the 1,200cc twin cylinder will remain, we can expect higher spec components. Just like most of Triumph’s upgrades recently, there could be a new chassis as well as better suspension. The older Speed Twin’s engine churned out 96 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque and these figures may see a slight increase.

The Triumph Speed Twin is a pretty wholesome motorcycle. In India, however, the bike hasn’t seen very good sales despite its not-so-bad Rs 10 lakh price tag. With the new updates, Triumph is looking at changing the Speed Twin’s popularity.
