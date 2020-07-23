2021 Jeep Compass interiors spied; gets a range of updates from dashboard layout to steering wheel

The Jeep Compass was first launched in 2017 and the SUV is almost ready for its first update. Test mules have already been spotted in various places, but this is the first time we get a look at what to expect on the inside.

Auto publication Autocar managed to get a grab of what the cabin looks like, but not in its entirety. The most important bits, however, can be seen from the spy image.

The image is that of the entire dashboard from the steering wheel on the right to the air conditioner vents on the left. Most of it is covered, but the changes are fairly noticeable. The most important one is the new larger infotainment system. This is also expected to get FCA’s latest UConnect5, which comes with upgrades such as Amazon Alexa support and multiple screen size supports from 10 inches to 12.3 inches.

The new Compass will also get an all-new steering wheel, one we can expect on more future Jeep models. You can also expect some other updates like a 360-degree camera, LED lighting and even a digital instrument cluster.

Of course, there will be updates on the outside as well. From the various test mule pictures available, changes ranging from the bumpers and grille to the head and tail lamp can be expected. The new compass is expected to launch sometime early next year at a premium over the current Rs 16.49 lakh starting price.