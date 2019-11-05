App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus Zenfone 6/6z has started receiving Android 10 update

Although Asus hasn't confirmed a global roll out, we could see one soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus has come a long way since the Zenfone 5 and first ROG Phone. Both the Zenfone 6/6z and ROG Phone 2 featured several improvements over their predecessors; one of the biggest has come in the form of new software. Asus Zenfone 6 users in certain countries have been receiving the ZenUI based Android 10 update.

The Zenfone 6 was the first to debut with Asus’ new ZenUI, which offers a near-stock Android experience on par with Pixel software and Oxygen OS, offering a feature-rich experience without making the UI feel bloated.

The company was recently added to a shortlist of OEMs that would be providing the Android 10 update to existing devices before 2020 and has just started rolling out Android 10 for the Asus Zenfone 6.

Close

The update brings the software version to 17.1810.1910.63 with ZenUI 6 to the Zenfone 6 or Asus 6z as it is known in India. Several users on Reddit have reported that the update is rolling out in the U.S. and India, leading us to believe that this could be a global rollout. The Android 10 update will gesture navigation and several other features.

related news

Asus might not be the fastest to release an Android 10 update but it has stood by its commitment to deliver regular software updates. While the Taiwanese smartphone maker might not have confirmed a global rollout, we can expect an announcement soon. With the option to opt for a gaming-centric or near-stock Android OS as the Zenfone 6, the ROG Phone 2 is also likely to receive the Android 10 software update in the coming months.

With the Zenfone 6, Asus has managed to deliver a device with hardware components that enthusiasts demand without compromising on the software experience.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Asus #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.