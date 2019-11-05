Asus Zenfone 6/6z has started receiving Android 10 update

Asus has come a long way since the Zenfone 5 and first ROG Phone. Both the Zenfone 6/6z and ROG Phone 2 featured several improvements over their predecessors; one of the biggest has come in the form of new software. Asus Zenfone 6 users in certain countries have been receiving the ZenUI based Android 10 update.

The Zenfone 6 was the first to debut with Asus’ new ZenUI, which offers a near-stock Android experience on par with Pixel software and Oxygen OS, offering a feature-rich experience without making the UI feel bloated.

The company was recently added to a shortlist of OEMs that would be providing the Android 10 update to existing devices before 2020 and has just started rolling out Android 10 for the Asus Zenfone 6.

The update brings the software version to 17.1810.1910.63 with ZenUI 6 to the Zenfone 6 or Asus 6z as it is known in India. Several users on Reddit have reported that the update is rolling out in the U.S. and India, leading us to believe that this could be a global rollout. The Android 10 update will gesture navigation and several other features.

Asus might not be the fastest to release an Android 10 update but it has stood by its commitment to deliver regular software updates. While the Taiwanese smartphone maker might not have confirmed a global rollout, we can expect an announcement soon. With the option to opt for a gaming-centric or near-stock Android OS as the Zenfone 6, the ROG Phone 2 is also likely to receive the Android 10 software update in the coming months.