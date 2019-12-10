Asus ROG Phone II with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage goes on sale on December 11 via Flipkart

Earlier this year, Asus released the ROG Phone II in India in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the ROG Phone II went on sale soon after the launch. Asus has now announced that the 12GB + 256GB storage variant would go on sale starting December 11 on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone II with 12GB + 256GB memory would be available for sale for Rs 59,999. With the higher storage variant, Asus has bundled free accessories that include a 30W fast-charger with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 and Aero Active Cooler II in the box.

These accessories are also compatible with the 8GB + 128GB variant and can be purchased separately for Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,999, respectively.

The Aero Active Cooler II fits over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case and assists in delivering better airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System.

Rest of the specifications of the ROG Phone II (Review) are the same as the 8GB RAM variant. To recall, Asus ROG Phone II features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080*2340 resolution and 10-bit HDR support. The ROG Phone II is the first smartphone in India to get a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 2 runs on the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0.

In biometrics, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. On the back, the dual-camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there’s a 24MP front camera.