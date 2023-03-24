English
    Asus ROG Phone 7 India, global launch confirmed for April 13

    The Asus ROG Phone 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    Carlsen Martin
    March 24, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
    The phone could also feature a high-refresh rate OLED panel and a triple-camera setup on the back.

    The Asus ROG Phone 7 has got an official global launch date. The ROG Phone 7 was recently teased on Asus’ official social media channels. Asus will be unveiling its next generation gaming smartphone globally on April 13.


    The Asus ROG 7 release date in India is set for April 13 at 05:30 pm (IST). The Asus ROG Phone 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.


    Last year, Asus unveiled several smartphones in its ROG line-up, including the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, ROG Phone 6D, and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. We also saw Batman and Diablo Immortal themed versions of the ROG Phone 6. The Asus ROG Phone 6 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 71,999.

    We believe the Asus ROG Phone 7 price in India will be more or less the same as its predecessor. However, there is no information about where there will be a ‘Pro’ model added to the mix.

    Asus ROG Phone 7 Expected Specifications 

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on the ROG Phone 7 will be accompanied by the Adreno 740 GPU. The chip will also feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on Android 13 out of the box. The ROG Phone 7 is also expected to pack the same 6,000 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor.

    The phone could also feature a high-refresh rate OLED panel and a triple-camera setup on the back. We will provide more details about the ROG Phone 7 as and when they become available.

    first published: Mar 24, 2023 02:02 pm