Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz AMOLED display and 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is set to go on sale later today. The second iteration of the ROG Phone didn’t just correct the mistakes of Asus’ first gaming phone but improved upon the features that were already great, to begin with. The sale will begin at 12:00 pm on Flipkart.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available in two variants, a price-conscious model starting at Rs 37,999 and a higher-end model, which will set you back Rs 59,999. While both models are cheaper than last generation’s ROG Phone, the Rs 38K variant actually offers decent value for money.

The e-commerce giant is offering a 5-percent discount on transactions with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and 5-percent unlimited cashback using on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ROG Phone 2 –

The ROG Phone 2 gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also supports HDR10 and 108 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

On the performance front, the Snapdragon 855+ chipset is arguably one of the fastest mobile platforms available. Performance isn’t going to make a difference, whether you get the 8GB or 12GB model. Additionally, the ROG Phone 2 also features UFS 3.0 storage standards for faster read/write speeds.

For optics, Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 2 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens on the back. The thick bezels on the top of the device house a 24-megapixel front shooter. The ROG Phone 2 has the best cameras of any gaming handset. Moreover, it can compete with the likes of devices like the OnePlus 7T, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, and Redmi K20 Pro.

The ROG Phone 2 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge and Quick Charge 4.0 support. When you start the device for the first time, you can opt between a gaming-centric ROG software or Asus’ new ZenUI, which offers a near-stock Android experience. The handset also has some of the best speakers on a smartphone.

10th