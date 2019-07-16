App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:08 PM IST

Aryaka selected as launch partner for Microsoft Azure networking MSP program

The new offering combines sophisticated SD-WAN technology and a global managed service that will help accelerate and simplify SD-WAN connectivity to Microsoft Azure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aryaka, a global SD-WAN provider, announced that Microsoft has selected the company as one of the first partners for its new Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program. As a result, Aryaka will leverage Azure Networking Services Virtual WAN (VWAN) for an offering timed with Microsoft Inspire. The new offering combines the best of two worlds; sophisticated SD-WAN technology and a global managed service that will help accelerate and simplify SD-WAN connectivity to Microsoft Azure as the market reaches an inflection point.

“We are proud to be the only vendor participating in today’s launch with an integrated SD-WAN offering, setting the stage for a more cohesive and easier to consume service,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “The advantages of this new managed offering include an optimized architecture that permits enterprises to better scale their Azure VNET deployments, provides a simplified branch to Azure VNET connectivity, and offers a faster response to service activation and change.”

The work with Microsoft Azure is a natural extension of Aryaka’s core service offering, leveraging the platform’s multi-cloud connectivity that offers distributed, SLA-driven access to Azure IaaS/PaaS via ExpressRoute as well as access to SaaS applications such as Microsoft Office 365. As part of the offering, Aryaka is not only providing connectivity, but also monitoring the VWAN, providing customers with an integrated, single view into their managed WAN that includes the powerful MyAryaka portal.
