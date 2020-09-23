Apple's online store launched in India | Should you buy from the official store or prefer third-party sellers?

Apple India online store has been launched. The new Apple online store in India will offer customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple stores around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

But should you buy directly from the Apple online store in India?

The Apple India online store launch opens a virtual door to the range of Apple products that the company sells in India. However, these products listed on the Apple online store in India cost a premium when you compare it to third-party sellers like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Take, for example, the iPhone 11 64GB model that costs Rs 68,300 on the Apple India online store. The same model is available at a slightly cheaper cost for Rs 66,990.

Even the iPhone 11 Pro Max models are available at the updated launch price of Rs 1,17,100 on the Apple India online store, compared to 1,09,099 on Amazon India. One should note that the iPhone price keeps fluctuating on third-party websites.

While the prices may be higher, there are plenty of benefits that come along with the purchases made through the Apple online store.

As a launch offer, Apple is offering a cashback of 6 percent (up to Rs. 10,000) of the cart value to HDFC Bank credit cardholders. The minimum cart value to avail the cashback needs to be Rs. 20,900.

Customers who shop from the Apple online store in India will get all their shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists. This includes helping customers choose which product is right for them, to payments and delivery. Another advantage of buying from the Apple online store in India is the “Trade-in” program. You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

This is not limited to iPhones but all Apple products and accessories listed on the Apple online store in India. Customers can customise the Mac and configure the parts as per their liking. This is a first in India and is something that is not available on third-party websites.

Moreover, Apple is also bringing AppleCare+ with the Apple India online store launch. AppleCare+ extends the warranty of your Apple product with up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover. This will definitely be handy in situations wherein you damage your Apple product and when it to get replaced under extended warranty.

You will also get a 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple. Lastly, you will get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, including setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen.

Other perks include a variety of payment options like credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery. All products purchased via the Apple online store in India will be delivered for free.