Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's maxed out Mac Pro will set you back by Rs 37 lakh and that's without a monitor

You can get the entry-level configuration at $5,999.

Carlsen Martin

Apple’s revamped Mac Pro workstation and Pro Display XDR high-end monitor recently went on sale. While the monitor is expensive in its own rank, the new Mac Pro will end up costing you a small fortune if you opt for the top-end model. The Mac Pro is designed to bring Apple back to the forefront of high-performance Pro workstations, but it comes at a pretty hefty price.

The Mac Pro workstation starts at $5,999 (Approx. Rs 4,25,300) while maxing out the spec sheet on the machine will set you back $52,599 (Approx. Rs 37,28,800). And that’s without the monitor, which costs an additional $4,999 (Roughly Rs 3,35,500). Not to mention, the monitor doesn’t come with a stand or VESA mount adapter, that is priced at $999 (Approx. Rs 70,900) and $199 (Approx. Rs 14,200), respectively.

On the performance front, the Mac Pro can be outfitted with an Intel Xeon W processor with anywhere between eight to 28 cores. The entry-level Mac Pro comes with 32GB of 2933MHz RAM, but the twelve 128GB user-replaceable slots will allow you to add up to 1.5TB of RAM. The Mac Pro supports 4TB of SSD storage, split across two 2TB SSDs with Apple claiming an 8TB option will be available in the future.

Close

In terms of graphics, Apple’s professional desktop packs an AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU to start with. However, graphics can be upgraded to the newer Radeon Pro W5700X or twin AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs with 2x32GB HBM2 memory each, which takes the tally to four graphics cards and eight display outputs. Additionally, the Afterburner accelerator card and wheels for the Mac Pro will set you back $2,000 (Approx. Rs 1,41,800) and $400 (Approx. Rs 28,400), respectively.

related news

Additionally, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR monitor uses a 10-bit IPS panel and offers 6K (6016 x 3384 pixels) resolution. The monitor delivers an astounding sustained brightness of 1,000 nits, which peaks at 1,600 nits with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Apple #Intel

