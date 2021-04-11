Apple iPhone SE 2020 price in India now starts at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE price in India has dropped down to Rs 29,990. The affordable iPhone was launched in India for Rs 42,900 last year. It comes with the same Apple A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2020 price has dropped to Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. For the price, users get 64GB of internal storage. The higher storage options with 128GB and 256GB internal memory are also available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. The two variants were launched for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits. The display on the iPhone SE supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. The panel comes with Haptic Touch support, seen on the iPhone 11 series. The bezels are sizeable on the top and bottom.

The new iPhone SE boasts a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 7-megapixel camera on the front. It comes with features like Smart HDR for photos, portrait mode, and support for 4K video recording at 60 fps. The iPhone SE (2020) supports wireless charging and features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the phone packs the A13 Bionic chip.