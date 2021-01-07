Apple iPhone 12 series outperform iPhone 11 sale at launch, iPhone 12 mini disappoints: CIRP

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 have attracted several customers in the US. The latest Apple iPhone 12 models have outperformed the iPhone 11 series in October and November 2021. Out of the four iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 mini garnered only 6 percent of the total iPhone 12 sales.

The Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling smartphone under the latest iPhone series. It took the largest share with 27 percent of the total iPhone 12 sales during October and November 2020. The iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max accounted for around 20 percent of the total iPhone 12 series sale during the same period, according to 9to5Mac, citing a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report.

Overall, the iPhone 12 series outperformed the iPhone 11 series sale during their respective launch period. The iPhone 12 series accounted for 76 percent of sales compared to the iPhone 11 series, which attracted 69 percent buyers at launch.

Among the four iPhone 12 models, the Apple iPhone 12 mini performed poorly in terms of sales. It attracted only 6 percent of buyers during the two-month launch period. The reason for low sales could be the iPhone XR price at $499 (roughly Rs 36,500), and the iPhone 11 price at $599 (roughly Rs 43,700) in the US. In comparison, the iPhone 12 mini price in the US is set at $699 (roughly Rs 51,000). However, the older iPhone models offer a bigger display and better battery life.

The Apple iPhone 12 price in India for the base variant starts at Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 12 mini price in India is set at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 12 Pro India price starts at Rs 1,19,900. Lastly, the most-premium iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900.