App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPad Pro 2020 internal specs revealed after AnTuTu benchmark test surfaces

When it comes to GPU scores, Apple A12Z with eight cores accounted for a 9 percent increase compared to the seven-core GPU of the A12X and four-core GPU of the A13 chip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple quietly launched the new 2020 iPad Pro on March 18. The two new iPad Pro models with 12.9-inch and 11-inch screens are priced in India at Rs 89,900 and Rs 71,900. Apple claims that its new iPad Pro is ‘more powerful than most Windows PC laptops’. A couple of days after the launch, the 11-inch iPad Pro model's AnTuTu benchmark tests have surfaced.

Apple iPad Pro 2020 features an all-new A12Z chip, which is a successor to the A12X chip found on iPad Pro 2019 models. The new A12Z chip comes with eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU. This means that the A12Z has more cores than the A12X and the A13 chip (found on iPhone 11 series).

According to the AnTuTu benchmark tests, the iPad Pro 2020 with 11-inch display scored 712218. The test also revealed that the A12Z has 6GB RAM, which is 2GB more than the 2019 iPad Pro.

Close

Further, the recorded CPU score is more or less the same as the 2019 iPad Pro. However, when it comes to GPU scores, Apple A12Z with eight cores accounted for a 9 percent increase compared to the seven-core GPU of the A12X and four-core GPU of the A13 chip.

related news

Benchmark numbers may not essentially be a deciding factor, but it also gives an idea about the capabilities of the performance unit.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.