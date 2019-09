Apple iOS 13: How to add any new Indian language keyboards on your iPhone or iPod

iOS 13 has been released in India and available for download on iPhone and iPod touch. The new software update comes with a bunch of new features like dark mode, new photos app, etc. Apart from these features, iOS 13 also includes some India-specific features like support for multiple Indian languages.

Apple has added support for 22 Indian languages in iOS 13. The keyboard would now support languages like Kashmiri, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Sanskrit and Devanagari languages like Konkani, Santali, Sindhi, Maithili, etc. Besides, the new software update also offers typing predictions in Hindi.

Open the Settings app



Scroll down and tap on General



Scroll down and open ‘Keyboard’



Tap on the ‘keyboards’ option and then tap on ‘Add new keyboard’



There will be options for various languages like Bangla, Bodo, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and even some Devanagari keyboards like Sindhi, Santali, Dogri, etc.



To add an Indian language keyboard for typing in iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPad,

Users can choose multiple keyboard languages as their preferred keyboard.

