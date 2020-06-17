App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple felicitates Indian origin student for developing a COVID-19 social distancing simulator; invites to WWDC 2020

Dave Jha developed a COVID-19 Social Distancing Simulator that has the ability to toggle speed, number of people, asymptomatic conditions, social distancing, forced distancing, and a game mode.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Computer Science and Business student has been selected for the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 after he submitted a  COVID-19 simulator for the WWDC Scholarship. This social distancing simulator attempts to show users the effects they have on public health by social distancing.

Dave Jha, a student of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, US, shared the news of his selection on Twitter. He developed a COVID-19 Social Distancing Simulator that has the ability to toggle speed, number of people, asymptomatic conditions, social distancing, forced distancing, and a game mode. People were represented as tiny dots in the simulator.

related news

Jha also uploaded a demo video showcasing the simulation. In the nearly-4-minutes long video, various features like enabling asymptomatic people, social distancing, forced distancing, etc., are demonstrated. There is also a game mode that lets you control the dot and try to avoid any contact with other people in the simulator.

Jha, who also intends on minoring in Entrepreneurship, has worked on several other projects. One of his projects includes PPE4NYC, which was developed to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic. The website attracted over USD 5,000 in donations and hundreds of masks to the local police and hospitals.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Apple #WWDC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.