Apple event today: Where and when to watch MacBook Pro launch in India and what to expect

Apple event titled Unleashed kicks off at 10.30 pm IST on October 18.

Apple event titled Unleashed kicks off tonight at 10.30 pm IST. At the October Apple event, the company is expected to unveil new MacBook Pro models alongside AirPods 3 and possibly even a Mac mini. The event will be hosted virtually for viewers across the world.

Apple event: Where to watch the MacBook Pro launch event

The Apple event for the MacBook Pro launch kicks off at 10 AM PDT/ 10.30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the Apple event on their Mac, iPhone, iPad, or a Windows PC. The Apple Events website can run on Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox and other browsers. Viewers can also watch the Apple event on the Apple TV app. The MacBook Pro launch event can also be viewed on YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the iPhone 13 launch event in India at 10.30 pm.

Apple event: What to expect

As mentioned above, Apple is likely to ‘Unleash’ new MacBook Pro models at the event. The company will launch two new models with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. Both models will feature a mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and thinner bezels, according to reports. They are also said to get a faster, improved chip called the M1X, which could also be launched as M1 Pro and M1 Max.

At the MacBook Pro launch event, Apple could also unveil the much-rumored AirPods 3. They are likely to feature an AirPods Pro-like design without the silicone ear tips. While the design is inspired by AirPods, Apple will not include ANC support on the AirPods third-generation. Click here to know more.